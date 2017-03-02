Keen for a free trip to New Zealand? You've just got to have a job interview while you're there

Ah, New Zealand – the land of insanely photogenic mountains, lakes and cities.

Take Wellington, for example. Perched at the very bottom of the North Island, the city is famous for its beautiful cable car ride up to the top of Mount Victoria. And then there’s its legendary coffee, cool street art and bars and the incredible harbourside food markets.

good morning from the top of a mountain A post shared by Rachel Santa Cruz (@rachbluebox) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

And now, you can visit for free. Tell me more, you say?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Well, if you’re prepared to attend job interviews with Wellington’s top tech companies, then there’s free accommodation and flights up for grabs for 100 lucky people, from May 1 – 11.

Yeah, obviously there was a *slight* catch when we said it was a free trip.

It’s all thanks to a programme called Looksee Wellington (a partnership between global recruitment company Workhere New Zealand and the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency).

Looksee say on their website: “Wellington is the South Pacific’s tech and innovation capital, bubbling with innovative tech companies developing leading edge solutions and exporting them to the world.

“Our tech industry is flying along and we need more people. So we’re bringing 100 of the best people we can find to fill 100 great tech jobs right here in Wellington.”

If you’re keen to register, it’s not all getting suited and booted and interview prep, don’t you worry – you’ll also have time to explore the city and get an idea for the Wellington lifestyle, with meet-ups and tours lined up.

And here’s just a little idea of what that lifestyle involves, as some motivation to sort your CV out:

Translucent Sea. #bay #summer #chillin #beautiful #scenery A post shared by Ritva Vilppola (@goldenxhilaration) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Wellington's a vibrant wee city - head down one of our many hidden laneways and you may find a colourful surprise! 📷 from @travelinspired1 via #ShareMeWLG. A post shared by Wellington New Zealand (@wellington_newzealand) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Have you checked out @moustachenz yet? Dangerously delicious home-made cookies from a retro yellow bus? Yes please! Thanks for the pic @eatwithregina via #ShareMeWLG A post shared by Wellington New Zealand (@wellington_newzealand) on Jul 12, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

We love this shot of Oriental Bay from @Clvsik yesterday! 🌞 📸 via #ShareMeWLG A post shared by Wellington New Zealand (@wellington_newzealand) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

And what happens if you do get a place on the trip? The best candidates will be offered jobs “you never knew existed in a place with a lifestyle you never thought possible”, according to Looksee.

So, if you fancy moving to New Zealand to work in the tech industry, register and apply by March 20.

We’re calling it: if there’s such a thing as job interview goals then, yep, this is it.