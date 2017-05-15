Keavy from B*Witched got married and they performed an epic ‘Cest La Vie’ at the reception

Earlier this month, Keavy Lynch from B*Witched married her long-term partner Nathaniel Comer in Somerset.

Guests at the wedding included her siblings Edel and former Boyzone star Shane, as well as her fellow B*Witched band members Sinead and Lindsay.

A couple of my favourite photos of our special day @NathanielComer taken by the amazing @mlp_photos Such and talent and a great guy!! #love pic.twitter.com/zaTSy4p3cj — Keavy lynch (@Keavylynch) May 9, 2017

With that many talented people in one room it was a given that they’d sing a song of two.

Not only did her fellow bandmates get together and sing Ag Críost an Síol as part of the ceremony, three out of the four members gave C’est La Vie a go at the end of the night.

Don't worry Lindsay wasn't left out, the singer is currently expecting a baby so we can imagine she was having some well-deserved rest.

Speaking to the Independent.ie, Edel said, “I was somehow talked into us all performing C’est La Vie with the band at the end of the night!

“Everyone loved it!”

The group are currently writing a new album and will tour the UK and Ireland later this year.