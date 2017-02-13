Justin Trudeau's handshake with Donald Trump has instantly become a meme

Back to Discover Home

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at the White House to meet Donald Trump and talk through some serious issues.

The neighbouring leaders have launched a joint effort to advance women in the workplace – but that’s not what people are talking about.

They’re talking about this.

That photo was taken at the perfect moment to illustrate what some people hoped would happen, Trudeau rejecting Trump.

In reality that was never likely to occur, and instead the two actually shook hands for the second time on Monday.

But this is the internet, and a picture like that was never going to not be seized upon.

There was this, referencing the infamous, unsubstantiated, highly controversial Russian dossier.

If you don’t know what that’s referencing specifically, you don’t need to know.

Trump’s meeting with the Canadian PM was also contrasted with former president Barack Obama’s.

Doesn’t that feel a long time ago.

People wondered if Trudeau had seen the videos of Trump’s unconventional handshaking method.

It’s fair to assume Trudeau saw this monstrosity.

And this one.

Noticeably though, the image on everyone’s lips is not the one Trudeau chose to promote himself.

And given that Trudeau has been preparing for the Trump meeting for months, with Canada needing to maintain reliable access to the US market, that’s probably not a bad idea.

KEYWORDS: Canada, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Meme, Politics, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover