Justin Trudeau's Earth Day message sounds more like a romantic novel than a political bulletin

Yesterday was Earth Day, and Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau marked the day with the most classically Trudeau video you can imagine.

On #EarthDay, let’s take some time to get outside & appreciate the environment that connects us all: https://t.co/3GeO17ivKU pic.twitter.com/Yijvv4sVRI — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 22, 2017

Instead of merely wishing everyone a happy Earth Day and reminding you to recycle, obviously Trudeau takes things up a notch.

He waxes lyrical about the majesty of the Canadian great outdoors: particularly time he spent during childhood around Harrington Lake and Gatineau Park.

(Sean Kilpatrick/AP)

He says: “I often say it was like a Hardy boys novel with adventure everywhere.”

And the descriptions Trudeau uses certainly are very novel-esque: “We’d take turns stretching out into the sun, jumping in the lake, and planning our next adventure.” How delightful.

He finishes the video with the soothing words: “Have a great Earth Day, wherever your adventure takes you” – a message that’s sure won him a lot of fans.

@JustinTrudeau Is this guy for real? Heart palpitations. — Julie (@owlsrcute) April 22, 2017

@JustinTrudeau Wish we had a leader like him — Minnie People (@minniepeople) April 22, 2017

@JustinTrudeau Why can't you be our President?? You are so eloquent. 🙏🏻 — JR Orlando (@ojuniornyc) April 22, 2017

We can only imagine how good he would be at reading bedtime stories.