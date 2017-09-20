Justin Trudeau’s Chewbacca socks caused quite a stir at a business forum in New York

Back to Discover Home

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has form in the novelty socks department, especially when it comes to Star Wars.

Earlier in the year, he posted this image on May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, of a pair of socks featuring C-3PO and R2-D2.

And during a discussion at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, another pair of Star Wars-themed socks made their way into public view.

This time, a pair of Chewbacca socks could be seen poking out of Trudeau’s shoes.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wears a pair of Star Wars-themed socks

(Adrian Wyld/AP)

Just about visible here…

…but pretty obvious when Trudeau crossed his legs.

More like shoe-bacca, right?
KEYWORDS: Viral, Politics, Socks, UK, Justin Trudeau, politics, socks, Star Wars, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover