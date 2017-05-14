Justin Trudeau took his little son to work and everyone's hearts melted

The world’s infatuation with Justin Trudeau is no secret and it appears the love extends to the entire Trudeau family after he was joined by the youngest of his three children at work.

The Canadian prime minister was joined by his adorable three-year-old son Hadrien in the office and together they embarked on a parliamentary adventure that one could only dream of.

They faced the flashing lights of the press together.

Worked their way through a mountain of very important-looking paperwork with one another.

Answered burning questions from the news reporters side by side.

Raced each other through the corridors of parliament.

And even had time for a game of hide and seek. Adorable.