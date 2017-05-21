Justin Trudeau ended up in students' prom picture while out jogging and Twitter's loving it

Justin Trudeau’s photographer has tweeted a picture of the Canadian Prime Minister jogging past a group of students on the way to their prom.

Some of the prom-goers don’t appear to have realised it’s Trudeau running along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, as they stand around chatting.

And, predictably, many people on Twitter are loving the unexpected appearance from the Prime Minister.

Only in Canada would our PM Justin Trudeau casually run through a prom shoot like it's just another day in the park what a legend 🇨🇦 https://t.co/H476tHvpg3 — chrisi (@arealdarlingcap) May 20, 2017

Justin Trudeau is just jogging and he still looks the best in this pic https://t.co/e63A9p72kb — 🌹 (@nicolecoran) May 20, 2017

@AdamScotti Love this photo bomb! — meredith brown (@rivermeredith) May 20, 2017

I'm mad Trudeau wasn't jogging in the area when I went to prom. https://t.co/KTYEgsJTuL — Seth Malvín (@sethmalvin) May 21, 2017

One of the students Trudeau was running past has revealed the Prime Minister agreed to take a selfie with them – once they all realised who it was running past.

Constantine Maragos told Canada’s CBC: “We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running.

“At first, we were like, ‘Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall?’ And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo.”

(Elaine Thompson/AP)

Of course, this isn’t the first time Trudeau has turned up in someone’s photos.

You might remember he was previously snapped standing by as a bride-to-be prepared for her beach wedding while on holiday in Tofino, British Colombia, back in August 2016. And he also appeared in a selfie shared by a Canadian family later that month, after they bumped into him in Quebec’s Gatineau Park.

Guess we’ll just keep an eye out for where he might be snapped next…