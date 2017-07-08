Justin Trudeau did something a bit extra at the G20 summit

Barely a day goes by without Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau doing something that gets the internet talking.

Whether it’s his flashy socks, a blossoming bromance or something he’s said, Trudeau knows how to command attention.

Another example of this came at the G20 summit in Hamburg where world leaders are meeting.

Despite holding the highest office in Canada, the 45-year-old seemingly decided he fancied doing something else for the day.

That's Trudeau sitting at a G20 lobby counter. As reporters passed he said, "Welcome to Hamburg, how can I help you?" pic.twitter.com/zB70CJr7Qp — Anton Troianovski (@AntonWSJ) July 8, 2017

The prime minister greeted reporters at the summit while sitting at the front desk, blending in with those around him and presumably prompting more than a few double takes, according to Wall Street Journal writer Anton Troianovski.

Do you think he’s getting a bit bored?

It’s been a busy summit for Trudeau between discussing climate change with Angela Merkel and pledging $20 million for women entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Of course, there was also time for a catch-up with another popular politician – France’s Emmanuel Macron.

(Ryan Remiorz/AP)

Nothing will keep those guys apart.