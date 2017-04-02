Justin Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry with a rematch of their childhood fight

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has challenged Friends star Matthew Perry to a rematch of a fight the pair had while attending school together.

Perry revealed the pair got into a scuffle at their Ottawa elementary school years ago – while Trudeau’s father was serving as prime minister – claiming he and another classmate “beat up” their peer.

After a couple of weeks of silence, Trudeau has responded to the actor’s story with a simple challenge of a rematch because, after all, “who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler in the face?”

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

The proposition sent people into an excited frenzy as they considered the possibility of witnessing a fist fight between the two famous Canadians.

However it seems Matthew’s fighting days are behind him as he politely declined the prime minister’s offer of a second round.

@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

The Friends star had recalled the previous incident at Rockcliffe Park elementary school was sparked by “pure jealousy”, in an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show last month.

He said: “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t, so it was pure jealousy.”

“I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid.

“I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, at one point, I think I tried to turn it into love play,” he joked.