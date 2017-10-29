Just when you thought this meme was over, a Halloween costume brought it back from the dead
One of 2017’s most shared memes has been resurrected by a Halloween outfit just when it appeared to have been forgotten.
The stock image of a man looking at a woman while walking with his girlfriend gained popularity earlier in 2017 as a foundation for creative humour, as people modified it in comic fashion.
Just when I thought this format was dead pic.twitter.com/6ZxRrE9VNX— 🔮Hungryghoast 🔮 (@Hungryghoast) August 28, 2017
And just when you thought the world was ready for a new meme, this one proved it’s still got something to offer.
Meme costumes age well, right pic.twitter.com/6jUUJ9a6EP— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 29, 2017
Yep, something of a Hallow-meme costume, if you will.
Twitter welcomed it back with open arms.
This basically won the internet. Everyone can go home now.— R (@reesespanda) October 29, 2017
And this social media user was impressed by the logistics of the outfit – did they remain the same distance apart throughout the evening?
I appreciate the attention to detail of getting the perspective right on this. This is no half ass meme effort— Cameron Hurley (@cameronhurley) October 29, 2017
Otherwise, it’s just some A4 paper, isn’t it?
