Just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder, Tiger Woods arrives on your Twitter feed as 'Mac Daddy Santa'
Tiger Woods follows a family Christmas tradition which we didn’t know about – until now.
It appears he likes to dress up as Father Christmas and has his own unique spin on it.
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
Who would have thought a day would come when you would see the golfer shirtless, sporting a bleached goatee, a white wig and shades?
People had so many questions:
.@TigerWoods who is this taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this? pic.twitter.com/nv7h7tlNHI— Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 22, 2016
why do i feel like "mac daddy santa" was not a character he started with his kids— Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) December 22, 2016
Hold on though,— Margaret Menefee (@MargaretMenefee) December 22, 2016
When was Mac Daddy Santa ever with us?
Where did Mac Daddy Santa ever go ?
Do the kids really love Mac Daddy Santa?— SP (@shampayne216) December 22, 2016
What's the proper age to tell your kids that Mac Daddy Santa is real?— Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 22, 2016
The internet went into overdrive:
here's my Mac Daddy Santa take:— Tim Marcin (@TimMarcin) December 22, 2016
it's neither good nor bad...wait, hold up...
he had the time and effort and commitment to dye his beard?!
EVERYONE: Tiger is a robot, comes of to scripted and fake.— party (@iplaythetuba) December 22, 2016
TIGER: *post mac daddy santa pic*
EVERYONE: ok please go back to being a robot
Tiger Woods in a shirtless Santa costume is the best/weirdest thing in my life right now.— Bill Fell (@wfell35) December 22, 2016
When the Tiger Woods pic crosses your tl 11,765,239 times in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/aiNBtK6wi5— Yung van Winkle (@addisb) December 22, 2016
Whenever I think I'm bored of Twitter something happens to lure me back in. Tonight: Tiger Woods.— Juliet Mushens (@mushenska) December 22, 2016
We suspect there may be new memes coming your way:
We see you, Mac Daddy Santa Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/NnCaRrh1yV— Daren Lauda (@DarenLaudaa) December 22, 2016
Only one man can follow up Tiger's Mac Daddy Santa. - @christianfauria's Holiday Jeah. pic.twitter.com/2fDe0Nk0me— Merloni Investments (@Merloni_Invest) December 22, 2016
Happy Mac Daddy Santa everyone!
