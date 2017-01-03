Just an average day in Australia with a snake eating a wallaby whole

If Planet Earth taught us anything, it’s that it’s super stressful to be an animal. One minute they can be minding their own business just getting on with their life, and the next they’re being slowly eaten by a humongous snake.

Which is literally what’s happening here.

Queensland resident Bernie Worsfold told ABC News how he first spotted the unlucky wallaby grazing in a paddock on his property.

A bit later, it was being slowly and graphically swallowed head-first into the impossibly huge mouth of a three-metre Scrub python.

And it’s quite a sight.

Worsfold’s insightful narration of the mealtime is certainly something to rival Attenborough’s.

Python vs wallaby up near Cairns on New Year's Day. This guy is set for months after this meal @ABCNewsBrisbane (Video: Bernie Worlsfold) pic.twitter.com/iEBxd5JzK9 — Patrick Williams (@PatrickWilliams) January 2, 2017

Damn “course of nature”, you scary.