Just a bunch of trampolines causing absolute mayhem thanks to Storm Eleanor

As previous storms in the UK and Ireland have shown, few objects are more susceptible to high winds than trampolines.

As gusts of up to 100mph were recorded during Storm Eleanor, people discovered trampolines in all sorts of places.

1. Here’s one that ended up on a road in England.

Trampoline victim of #StormEleanor down Springbank in Brigg 🌪 pic.twitter.com/1hayYZiYX9 — Rob Barraclough (@rbarraclough23) January 3, 2018

2. We applaud this lady’s positive spirit.

RIP trampoline. This wasn’t fun to dismantle in 70mph winds at 3am. It took up too much of my garden anyway 🤦‍♀️🙄 #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/fPU1JW1X1M — Kerry hurst (@Kezaeko1) January 3, 2018

3. A community banded together to keep this trampoline grounded.

#StormEleanor devastating scenes! Brand new 12ft trampoline flew over our 10ft gate. Completely destroyed and took 10 neighbours to get it back into our garden! While bringing it back in it was lifting us all off the ground with it! Stay safe folks, just glad no one got hurt. pic.twitter.com/F8M8asbcCH — αshleigh † (@ashjanewaide) January 2, 2018

4. This man woke up to find someone else’s trampoline in his garden.

A large trampoline has appeared in our garden. Nature’s way of telling me to do more exercise? #StormEleanor pic.twitter.com/YRnvyklpc9 — Jamie McGinnes (@Greenarmy77) January 3, 2018

5. So did this lady.

6. This trampoline near Newcastle upon Tyne, travelled all the way to the doctors’ surgery.

Did anyone in Hebburn loose a trampoline during last night's storm? It's outside the Doctors. pic.twitter.com/ViJPq4Keq2 — Paul Armstrong (@pmahebburn) January 3, 2018

7. Meanwhile, trampolines were also causing havoc on the UK’s rail network.

⚠️ Householders living next to the railway are urged to secure their outdoor belongings after two trampolines were blown on to tracks in Aylesbury by Storm Eleanor overnight. 🌪️#StormEleanor railwaysafety pic.twitter.com/yGB1f7DIU1 — Network Rail (@networkrail) January 3, 2018

Keep those trampolines tied down, folks.