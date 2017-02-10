Just a bunch of hilarious alternative Valentine's Day cards for you to appreciate
We don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that sometimes we feel physically sick from the cheesiness emanating from a number of the Valentine’s Day cards we see around.
And no, it’s totally not just cos we’re single and alone *coughs*.
Do us all a favour please, and stick to buying one of these hilarious alternative Valentine’s Day cards in future, will you?
Honestly, social media is full of some cracking ideas.
My niece’s non-traditional valentine card from funny
Alternative valentines cards in store now #Maisonroyale #Darlington pic.twitter.com/DxU4WBCQlo— Maison Royale (@maison_royale_) February 6, 2017
Amazing alternative valentines day cards... https://t.co/woTY4SQiWg #valentinesday #strongcardgame #thortful #moonpigwho pic.twitter.com/HvFCcPx1Pz— Katie Moore (@higheredukatie) February 7, 2017
Turns out there really is a meme for every occasion.
For the 14 days of Valentines, imma post funny e-cards I found on Google. pic.twitter.com/3j1Y6u8qD6— Jessica (@little_red_2013) February 1, 2017
Take a look at these Donald Trump-inspired declarations of love because, apparently, he’s unavoidable even when it comes to Valentine’s Day.
Meanwhile, there’s also a little something for TV and movie fans. When there’s a Stranger Things-inspired card on sale, you know there’s some good in the world.
Or what about totally bypassing the traditional Valentine’s Day card-giving and handing one over to your fave co-worker instead?
Or, there’s always a Morrissey way to express your feelings.
