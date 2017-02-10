Just a bunch of hilarious alternative Valentine's Day cards for you to appreciate

We don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that sometimes we feel physically sick from the cheesiness emanating from a number of the Valentine’s Day cards we see around.

And no, it’s totally not just cos we’re single and alone *coughs*.

Do us all a favour please, and stick to buying one of these hilarious alternative Valentine’s Day cards in future, will you?

Honestly, social media is full of some cracking ideas.

Turns out there really is a meme for every occasion.

For the 14 days of Valentines, imma post funny e-cards I found on Google. pic.twitter.com/3j1Y6u8qD6 — Jessica (@little_red_2013) February 1, 2017

Take a look at these Donald Trump-inspired declarations of love because, apparently, he’s unavoidable even when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, there’s also a little something for TV and movie fans. When there’s a Stranger Things-inspired card on sale, you know there’s some good in the world.

Or what about totally bypassing the traditional Valentine’s Day card-giving and handing one over to your fave co-worker instead?

Or, there’s always a Morrissey way to express your feelings.