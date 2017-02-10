Just a bunch of hilarious alternative Valentine's Day cards for you to appreciate

We don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that sometimes we feel physically sick from the cheesiness emanating from a number of the Valentine’s Day cards we see around.

And no, it’s totally not just cos we’re single and alone *coughs*.

Do us all a favour please, and stick to buying one of these hilarious alternative Valentine’s Day cards in future, will you?

(Etsy)

(RocketBunnyStuff/Etsy)

(Etsy)

(yourmumrang/Etsy)

Honestly, social media is full of some cracking ideas.

My niece’s non-traditional valentine card from funny

Turns out there really is a meme for every occasion.

(TurtlesSoup/Etsy)

(crappy little things/etsy)

Take a look at these Donald Trump-inspired declarations of love because, apparently, he’s unavoidable even when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

(DarwinDesignsCards/Etsy)

(StudioBoketto/Etsy)

(StudioBoketto/etsy)

Meanwhile, there’s also a little something for TV and movie fans. When there’s a Stranger Things-inspired card on sale, you know there’s some good in the world.

(HutchandWillow/Etsy)

(MonsterCardsbyMV/Etsy)

(Giddings Gifts/Etsy)

Or what about totally bypassing the traditional Valentine’s Day card-giving and handing one over to your fave co-worker instead?

(Etsy)

(Etsy)

Or, there’s always a Morrissey way to express your feelings.

(Mozforeveryoccasion.co.uk)
