Just 13 really great pictures of penguins because it's World Penguin Day

It’s World Penguin Day, which means Googling pictures of penguins is a totally acceptable thing to do throughout your day at work.

To aide you in this task, we’ve found 13 pretty great penguins just doing their thing and, yes, being really cute.

And, of course, we’ve imagined what they’d be thinking if we could hear inside their little penguin heads, so you can really celebrate the day right.

1. “Don’t mess with me.”

A hand-reared chick at London Zoo just hanging out with his cuddly toy mates (Anthony Devlin/PA)

2. “Muuuuum, not fish again!”

A Gentoo penguin chick on Penguin Rock at Edinburgh Zoo is fed by its mother (Andrew Milligan/PA)

3. “Don’t bellyflop, don’t bellyflop…”

An African Blackfooted Penguin jumps from a London 2012 Olympics-themed diving board at London Zoo (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

4. “Yep, I’m feeling sassy today.”

Penguins on Bleaker Island (Wilhelm Hofmann/Thinkstock)

5. “Ah, okay, this is trickier than I thought it would be.”

Gentoo Penguins at the London Aquarium bob for apples as a Halloween treat (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

6. “I’ve been waiting all day and all you’ve got is one measly fish?!”

Gentoo penguins on Cuverville Island in Antarctica (evenfh/Thinkstock)

7. “I DON’T WANT TO GO TO WORK TODAY, NOT WITH THIS HAIR.”

Kate, who was named after the Duchess of Cambridge, starts to shed her plumage in the annual seasonal Gentoo Penguin moult (John Stillwell/PA)

8. “Great, splashed again. Can’t have a moment’s peace around here…”

A Gentoo penguin leaps out of the ocean at New Haven in the Falkland Islands (Lewis Whyld/PA)

9. “GUYS, there’s more food coming.”

Penguins squabble for fish as they are fed treats while being counted at Bristol Zoo (Ben Birchall/PA)

10. “Come on, keep up, we’re going to miss happy hour!”

Three gentoo penguins race along a penguin highway on the Antarctic Peninsula (Miranda Miller/Thinkstock)

11. “I really hope someone Instagrams this. #squadgoals “

King Penguins at Volunteer Point,Falkland Islands (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

12. “Ahhhh, I really hope I get a tan.”

Rockhopper penguin chick enjoying sun (ValerieVS/Thinkstock)

13. *snores*