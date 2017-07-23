Jordan Spieth might have coined a new catchphrase during his incredible Open win

Every now and then sport produces clear turning points on the biggest stages and Jordan Spieth was the latest to manage one, doing so on the final day of The Open at Royal Birkdale.

At the 13th hole, Spieth escaped a nightmare situation with just a bogey, birdied the 14th and then found himself with a chance for an eagle on 15.

He did not disappoint but it’s the reaction that makes it.

“Go get that,” the 23-year-old told his caddy after taking two further shots off his card. It’s got a little of Tiger Woods’ 2005 Masters chip about it, hasn’t it?

Spieth went on to win the tournament by three shots from Matt Kuchar and people agreed that the putt and reaction were the stuff of legends.

As for Spieth’s caddy? Well, he didn’t mind getting the ball funnily enough.

Spieth managed to record three birdies and the eagle in four holes before making par at the 18th to seal his third major title, leaving him with just the US PGA Championship to win for the career slam.

Which is the next major in the golfing calendar? The US PGA Championship of course.