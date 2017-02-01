Jon Stewart: The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public

By Greg Murphy

In Donald Trump’s first ten days of being president he signed 20 executive orders and Jon Stewart has warned he’s not even close to being done.

The former Daily Show host interrupted the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to warn the people of America that the new commander-in-chief isn’t finished yet.

Speaking as the Trump, Stewart said the following:

"I Donald J Trump, do declare by executive order that I, Donald J Trump, am exhausting.

"It has been 11 days Stephen. 11 fucking days."

"...it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance, and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J Trump, from going full Palpatine with the lightnight coming out of the finger-tips."