John McCain loses thousands of Twitter followers after asking people to help him reach three million

US senator John McCain’s number of Twitter followers took a hit after he asked for help reaching the three million mark.

McCain was 74 followers from three million on Monday, so he tweeted his followers asking them to “spread the word” to help him “reach this big milestone”.

We're only 74 Twitter followers away from 3M - spread the word & help us reach this big milestone! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 4, 2017

The simple request didn’t receive the reaction he hoped, however. Voters frustrated with the politician decided to give McCain the opposite of what he asked for: fewer followers.

The hashtag #UnfollowMcCain was mobilised to encourage other users to unfollow the Republican Party veteran, and was tweeted by more than 700 people, according to hashtag analyser Keyhole.

A few of the those sharing the hashtag commented on McCain’s yes vote to the Republicans’ controversial tax bill.

Show @SenJohnMcCain what you think of his vote on the tax bill. #UnfollowMcCain https://t.co/B2pwScVwko — Mouthy Bitch (@SheilaToomey) December 4, 2017

I'm UNFOLLOWING you senator for being selfish and voting for the tax bill. It's the most UN-American bill in a very long time. Shame! #UnfollowMcCain! https://t.co/ok3AzhbtOm — (((Asbjorn NØrup))) (@Stigr3) December 5, 2017

You lost more than 20k followers today @SenJohnMcCain. Instead of begging ppl to follow you, do the right thing and reject the tax bill.

Ppl with cancer - less fortunate than you - will lose healthcare. Plus $1.4 trillion added to the deficit. Be an American hero. Not a villain. https://t.co/CsrAtRsThx — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) December 5, 2017

As of Tuesday afternoon, McCain’s followers stood at 2.98 million.