John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged at WrestleMania and the internet went wild
WrestleMania 33 was ablaze with love as John Cena popped the question to long-term girlfriend Nikki Bella.
The big moment came after the couple won a joint fight against The Miz and Maryse.
Cena said: “I have been waiting so long to ask you this, Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. Will you marry me?”
Bella, whose real name is Stephanie, immediately nodded and reached down to kiss and hug Cena as the crowd whooped and hollered. We guess that’s a yes then?
Sealed with a kiss, @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are getting MARRIED! Only at #WrestleMania... pic.twitter.com/hr4naKKqTU— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
As usual, the internet reacted to the perfect wrestling love story with glee.
John cena put a ring on Nikki Bella there is HOPE!!!!!!— Madeleine Rose (@cheriemadelein) April 3, 2017
Omg @BellaTwins & @JohnCena are finally engaged. I knew he would wife her 😍😍😭😭😭— Courtney Joseph (@Nevaeh_Michelle) April 3, 2017
wow John Cena finally proposed to Nikki Bella :) he told her for years he wasn't getting married again, happy for her ❤️— sav monturi (@savxxduh) April 3, 2017
The only question we have is where was he keeping that ring?!
JOHN CENA STRAIGHT WRESTLING A MATCH WITH A RING WORTH MORE THAN MY WHOLE LIFE IN HIS POCKET #Wrestlemania— kate. (@makeitloud) April 3, 2017
