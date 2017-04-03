John Cena and Nikki Bella got engaged at WrestleMania and the internet went wild

WrestleMania 33 was ablaze with love as John Cena popped the question to long-term girlfriend Nikki Bella.

The big moment came after the couple won a joint fight against The Miz and Maryse.

Cena said: “I have been waiting so long to ask you this, Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace. Will you marry me?”

Bella, whose real name is Stephanie, immediately nodded and reached down to kiss and hug Cena as the crowd whooped and hollered. We guess that’s a yes then?

As usual, the internet reacted to the perfect wrestling love story with glee.

The only question we have is where was he keeping that ring?!
