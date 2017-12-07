Joe Duffy just saved Christmas for one Irish family

By Anna O'Donoghue

Coming home for Christmas is what the festive season is all about - cosying around the kitchen table catching up with relations and drinking excessive amounts of tea.

For one Irish family, currently living in San Francisco, this was their dream.

In July, Lisa Tinkler forked out over 3K for some Christmas plane tickets, ensuring she didn’t miss out.

What Lisa didn’t realise is that she accidently booked her flights the wrong way around.

Dublin > San Francisco and San Francisco < Dublin instead of,

San Francisco > Dublin and Dublin < San Francisco.

Her family, including her three young boys, were left devastated they couldn’t visit their grandparents this Christmas - until Joe Duffy came to the rescue, with the help of Aer Lingus.

Audio: Liveline on RTE Radio 1.