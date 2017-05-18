Joe Biden is finally getting an ice cream flavour named after him

If there’s one thing former vice president Joe Biden loves more than Barack Obama, it’s ice cream. Now his passion for the cooling summer treat is being rewarded, thanks to Cornell Dairy.

Biden is due to make the convocation speech to graduating seniors at Cornell University in the US and to celebrate, a local dairy is creating a flavour and name especially for him.

Deanna Simons, quality manager and academic programmes coordinator for Cornell Dairy, told the Cornell Sun that she called Biden’s old university to ask about his favourite flavour – and it turns out it’s chocolate chip.

Now they know the flavour, they have to find a name. The dairy have begun the search for the name using a a voting page for Cornell students. They are asked to select their favourite Biden ice cream name from a list of five, whittled down from 170 suggestions.

They are: Biden’s Chocolate Bites, Big Red, White & Biden, Bits n’ Biden, Not Your Average Joe’s Chocolate Chip, and Uncle Joe’s Chocolate Chip.

The vote will be closed on Monday evening and everyone is hoping it takes off.

“If it gains momentum, we’ll make more,” Simons said. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed, we’re holding our breaths.”

We can’t wait for the picture of Biden trying his very own ice cream.