JK Rowling tweets in a bid to help this Dublin PHD student find his laptop

JK Rowling has joined forces with Dublin PHD student in a bid to help him find his laptop.

Jamal Sur was out celebrating the final stage of his thesis corrections and unfortunately left his Macbook Pro (with all his PHD files) in the taxi on the way home.

According to his Facebook post, he got into the taxi and headed towards Cherry Orchard around 3am on Friday night/Saturday morning.

He then fell asleep in the back of the taxi and when he woke he "hopped out and left his bag".

The writer retweeted the screenshotted post with the caption, "one of my worst nightmares happened to this man, please RT to help"

One of my worst nightmares has happened to this poor man. RT to help! pic.twitter.com/lZr3aj2zGR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2017

Here's hoping you find it, Jamal!.