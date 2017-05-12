JK Rowling tweets about student’s lost laptop in Dublin and he finds it

Yesterday, JK Rowling has joined forces with Dublin PHD student in a bid to help him find his laptop.

Jamal Sur was out celebrating the final stage of his thesis corrections and unfortunately left his Macbook Pro (with all his PHD files) in the taxi on the way home.

The writer retweeted a screenshotted of Sur’s Facebook post with the caption, "one of my worst nightmares happened to this man, please RT to help".

One of my worst nightmares has happened to this poor man. RT to help! pic.twitter.com/lZr3aj2zGR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2017

Today, Newstalk revealed that it was found!

The taxi driver’s wife, Sharon tracked Jamal down via social media to say that she had a bag in her house with a bag of popcorn in it, if that was his.

The couple had been trying to track down the student all week but were having no luck.

It wasn’t under they seen Rowling’s tweet that they put two and two together.

@jk_rowling Thank you so much for your help! We hope people rally round in the same way for you and your manuscript. #jamalsul #phd pic.twitter.com/xPedjfTzVD — virtual papercuts (@virtualpapercut) May 12, 2017

Listen to Jamal being reunited with his bag and chatting to Sharon, here.

It was also revealed that the taxi he jumped out of at 3:00am was a silver skoda and not a navy avensis - doh!