Jessica Simpson's attempt at an Irish jig is probably better than most... even with the sumo suit

Ellen DeGeneres' team just released a clip on ellentube and Pam Ryan says it's well worth the watch!

To sum up, Jessica Simpson and Ellen play charades, while wearing massive sumo wrestling suits.

As you can imagine the game is far from easy and Jessica's 'Irish jig' really stumped Ellen.

Take a look.

She could have done worse. . .
By Pam Ryan

