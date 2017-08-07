Jeremy Corbyn's good deed attracts usual mix of generosity and cynicism on social media

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn was spotted doing a good deed on the steps of Crawley station and it has attracted social media's usual range of gracious generosity and depressing cynicism.

The Labour leader, who confounded his many critics in the British general election, apparently overheard a woman asking for help with her pram and gamely got involved.

Always here to help. pic.twitter.com/Uzn932yisU — Angie Williams (@Angie_Angie_Ang) August 7, 2017

The short video, which was taken on Corbyn’s Snapchat account, has of course received a lot of attention online and in the press – as any small act of kindness does with politicians.

Corbyn was, according to his press officer who took the video, thanked by the woman for helping – as you would expect.

Some have simply congratulated the 68-year-old’s moment of kindness.

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/s4c0ffCEI5 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) August 7, 2017

You can't make this stuff up why was he not elected? 😂 what a babe! https://t.co/oWl2ezi02Q — Producer Jake (@JakeCommon) August 7, 2017

While one questioned what might have happened if Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May had been in the same situation.

Seriously. Tory voter or not, could anyone see theresa May doing this? https://t.co/l74uB3ro6D — Barry Hearth (@leftwingedduck) August 7, 2017

However, some seemed to meet the video with a tiny bit of cynicism.

Vote for Jeremy Corbyn and he'll carry your pram up the stairs. https://t.co/Bi5is28DZC — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) August 7, 2017

And others? A lot of cynicism.

Knew the cameras were rolling. — Howie (@Richmond6) August 7, 2017

That's not very much staged, is it? He probably found out she was on £40k a year and wanted to tax her more because of it afterwards. https://t.co/p4RGfC4fg6 — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) August 7, 2017

Finally of course, many just leaped at the opportunity to make a joke.

Jeremy Corbyn is the Pram Minister. https://t.co/aK9eQ3bFBm — Theo Bertram (@theobertram) August 7, 2017