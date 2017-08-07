Jeremy Corbyn's good deed attracts usual mix of generosity and cynicism on social media

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn was spotted doing a good deed on the steps of Crawley station and it has attracted social media's usual range of gracious generosity and depressing cynicism. 

The Labour leader, who confounded his many critics in the British general election, apparently overheard a woman asking for help with her pram and gamely got involved.

The short video, which was taken on Corbyn’s Snapchat account, has of course received a lot of attention online and in the press – as any small act of kindness does with politicians.

Corbyn was, according to his press officer who took the video, thanked by the woman for helping – as you would expect.

Some have simply congratulated the 68-year-old’s moment of kindness.

While one questioned what might have happened if Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May had been in the same situation.

However, some seemed to meet the video with a tiny bit of cynicism.

And others? A lot of cynicism.

Finally of course, many just leaped at the opportunity to make a joke.
