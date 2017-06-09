Jeremy Corbyn’s awkward high-five just sums up 2017
2017, the year that promised to be better that the ‘dreaded’ 2016 - although it turns out, it’s pretty much the same.
As UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn displayed today at the election polls.
Corbyn attempted to give fellow party member, Emily Thornberry a high-five after it emerged that he had earned the highest ever majority for his seat and …. we’ll just let you see for yourself.
Very Nice.... High Five— JB (@JBartley9) June 9, 2017
pic.twitter.com/RhurmDH5B4
*shudders*
Want to see it again?
Of course you do.
Mr Corbyn needs to perfect his high five. #GE2017 #Labour #JeremyCorbyn pic.twitter.com/dKJZnZA4ez— Yanndy (@MemberBerries85) June 9, 2017
