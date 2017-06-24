Jeremy Corbyn the toast of Glastonbury after surprise bar visit

A volunteer was who was served a beer by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury said it is the “best pint she’s ever had”.

Trade Union worker Hazel Nolan, 30, from Ireland, was working at the music festival’s Solstice bar when Mr Corbyn surprised them with a visit.

She told Press Association: “He just arrived through the back of the bar and walked over. He walked the length of the bar and a huge crowd started gathering – they all started raising their cups. He got a pint and then ‘cheersed’ everyone”.

She said Mr Corbyn thanked the crowed gathered and told them that he hoped they were all enjoying the festival.

“Someone from the crowd said to him ‘Whatever you’re serving, I’m buying'”, she said.

The Solstice bar is run by the Workers Beer Company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016 and runs bars at events in the UK and Ireland, including Glastonbury Festival.

All the frontline staff are volunteers – coming from trade union branches, grassroots organisations, community groups, charities and the Labour movement.

Money is donated to the organisations they support for every hour they work.