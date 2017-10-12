Jeremy Corbyn had a go at painting and it turned out surprisingly well
Jeremy Corbyn picked up a paintbrush and tried his hand at creating a masterpiece on a visit to a community centre today.
The UK Labour leader took part in a variety of activities at the Kirkgate Centre in Shipley, but particularly seemed to enjoy painting.
In just 20 minutes, Corbyn created a lake scene with a sun setting over mountains, with a little help from group leader Chris Ellerton, 54.
Corbyn clearly enjoyed the process of creating art with the group. In a hat tip to his co-creator, the painting was christened Mount Chrisjez and signed by the pair.
Corbyn called their work “pretty good” and revealed he painted abstracts at home.
Ellerton was full of praise for his student, saying: “You can tell he has done painting before.”
