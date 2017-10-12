Jeremy Corbyn had a go at painting and it turned out surprisingly well

Jeremy Corbyn picked up a paintbrush and tried his hand at creating a masterpiece on a visit to a community centre today.

The UK Labour leader took part in a variety of activities at the Kirkgate Centre in Shipley, but particularly seemed to enjoy painting.

In just 20 minutes, Corbyn created a lake scene with a sun setting over mountains, with a little help from group leader Chris Ellerton, 54.

Corbyn clearly enjoyed the process of creating art with the group. In a hat tip to his co-creator, the painting was christened Mount Chrisjez and signed by the pair.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

Corbyn called their work “pretty good” and revealed he painted abstracts at home.

Ellerton was full of praise for his student, saying: “You can tell he has done painting before.”