Jennifer Zamparelli goes on concert date with Galway accountant, 80

80-year-old Tom Grealy from Galway had a night to remember at Kasabian’s concert in the 3Arena with Jennifer Zamparelli last night, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Tom is an accountant who had never received a text message before, until he was sent one by Three about a Kasabian concert back in September.

He wrote a letter about it to a newspaper, which was noticed by the Breafast Republic team.

His letter read:

"I have often wondered how I have managed for most of my 80 years without receiving a text message. I have just received one from Three telling me that Kasabian will be at the 3Arena in Dublin in November.

"I can’t wait," Tom wrote.

The radio team offered Tom a date to the concert with Jennifer, and he was delighted to accept. Last night, Jennifer Zamparelli took Tom and his two daughters, Clodagh and Eimear, to the gig.

Jannifer and Tom on their date.

They had drinks in the Kaleidoscope bar before the concert in the 3Arena and Tom even got backstage and on the stage before the gig.

He was treated to the best seats in the house and had a drink backstage afterwards.

Breakfast Republic spoke to Tom on air this morning and he said he loved the night and had a great time at the gig and the after party.

"Oh I did [make the after party]. I didn't do much damage but I was there," he said.

[Kasabian] didn't make it, but we got on fine without them. Their performance was something though. I've never seen such audience participation at anything I was ever at. It was great. It's a great reflection of the island and the young people we have."

Tom said he's still on a high since he came home. He said he has been to the Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Gardens but the 3Arena was better than them all.

"The excitement is still there. I've been in the Royal Albert Hall and Madison Square Garden. As a venue it's up there with them, and in terms of the support facilities with catering and everything it's ahead of them.

"God, it's a great addition to this town I'll you."

