Jaxon enjoys his own Nirvana moment in one of the cutest pictures ever ...

14-month-old Dublin football fan Jaxon Curry (14 months) from Tallaght is all set to cheer on the Dubs tomorrow and judging by this picture is well prepared if fans are left holding their breath towards the end of the game.

Jaxon who swims with Water Babies in Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham has been swimming since he was just 4 months old.

The picture has been shared with us by Water Babies and they were anxious to allay any reader concerns as Jaxon enjoyed his very own ’Never Mind’ moment pointing out that swimming without the use of flotation devices, tends to make children supremely confident in and around water.

