Japanese TV show Slippery Stairs is going to be your new favourite thing

by Greg Murphy

TV has brought us many wonderful things over the years, but sometimes you just have to sit back and say "what the f**k" did I just watch?!"

Japanese game show ’Slippery Stairs’ will leave you with one such experience.

Six contestants, in snuggly fitting body suits, attempt to climb a well-lubricated staircase to reach the ultimate prize at the very top.

We’re not going to say anymore, we’ll just let you watch and pass whatever judgements you have for yourself.

After fights, fumbles, tears, laughter and so very much confusion, someone finally manages to get to the top.

The guys face when he finally wins says it all really.

A solid way to kill nine-minutes if you ask us.