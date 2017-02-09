Japanese scientists have created tiny robot bees... like the ones from Black Mirror

Scientists have a futuristic invention in response to the problem of dwindling bee populations.

Japanese researchers have created a tiny bee drone that can pollinate plants instead.

The $100 (€93) drone is controlled manually by radio waves and weighs about 15 grams.

To allow the drones to pick up pollen, lead author Eijiro Miyako coated them in horse hair and a special sticky gel that he’d created almost a decade earlier for another experiment and left open on a shelf.

“We were surprised that after eight years, the ionic gel didn’t degrade and was still so viscous,” he said.

Weird solution to the dwindling bee population; ROBOT BEEShttps://t.co/VQ0d48Cs6k — Alasdair Monk (@almonk) February 9, 2017

Now he believes the pollinating robots could fill in for declining honeybee populations, which is putting a strain on the agriculture industry.

And if you’re thinking about that Black Mirror episode where robot bees start killing people, don’t worry.

Miyako told The Verge he’d never even seen the show and he was against misuse of the bees.

The research is published in the journal Cell.