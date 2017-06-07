James Corden delivered this emotional opening monologue from London Bridge

This week, James Corden’s Late Late will be broadcast from his hometown of London, just a week shy of the terror attacks near London Bridge.

In the shadow of Big Ben, the TV host opened last night's show with an emotional monologue.

“Now, as I’m sure you know, a few days ago — last Saturday night — this city was attacked, and it happened about a mile or so that way, near London Bridge,” he began as he walked through the rainy streets of London.

“I’m so sad when I think about all the times since I took this job that I’ve had to open the show talking about such atrocities,” Corden continued.

“Trying to find the right words to say is impossible, because there are none. But this time it felt incredibly close to home.”

Corden then went on to say he the staff of the CBS late night show were out in London on Saturday night and were staying in a hotel not far from the location of the attack.

“We’re going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we have ever made for you to celebrate London and Britain and everything it has to offer,” he added getting slightly emotional.

“And you know what? The people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too. I’m so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I’m proud to show off its beauty, its diversity, and its stoic British determination to let nothing, or anybody, stand in our way.”

“This is not a country that feels afraid,” he concluded.

“Thank you for joining us on what we hope will be a memorable week here in London.”