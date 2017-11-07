James Comey has been verified on Twitter and the world is waiting for revealing tweets

Former FBI director James Comey became verified on Twitter on Monday, unmasking his identity on the social network.

Comey changed the handle of the account from @FormerBu to @Comey and the name from Reinhold Niebuhr (after an American theologian) to his real name, James Comey. He nodded to the previous namesake for the account in his first tweet since verification.

Here’s my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years. — James Comey (@Comey) November 6, 2017

The bio has also changed, to more accurately reflect the man behind it. It reads: “Formerly @FormerBu, past FBI Director, current husband and father, writing and speaking about ethical leadership, taller and funnier in person.”

This was the first admission that the account belonged to Comey from the man himself.

However, back in October, close friend and journalist Benjamin Wittes confirmed the account was the former FBI director’s after the account tweeted a picture which looked suspiciously like Comey in the countryside.

Ok, in light of this latest tweet, I will confirm that @FormerBu is, in fact, James Comey himself. https://t.co/6QbhOG7Qzp — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) October 23, 2017

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — James Comey (@Comey) October 23, 2017

Comey, who was sacked by Trump in May, tweeted pictures of nature at first.

In recent weeks, however, he referenced a discussion he had with students at Howard University and shared a photo of a Martin Luther King statue.

We are in an “inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” pic.twitter.com/JdwbauIjoQ — James Comey (@Comey) October 29, 2017

The reveal of the man behind the Twitter account comes as Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, was announced. It will be released in spring 2018.