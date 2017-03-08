IWD2017: Twitter marks March 8 with a look at the important issues still facing women

Twitter is using today to celebrate the accomplishments of women across the globe but also acknowledge that there is still progress to be made in the road ahead.

To mark International Women's Day, the social media giant is taking a look back over the last year and examining the powerful conversations that have taken place around women's issues.

Throughout 2016 and 2017 (so far) people have come together online to discuss the biggest issues that are facing women in their communities, countries and industries.

The organisation took a look back over the last year and a half and chose these tweets to represent powerful conversations involving women.

Women's participation and equality in the workforce.

Hashtags such as #gleichistmehr in Germany and #3시STOP in Korea were used to highlight the topic of equal pay.

'성별임금격차가 100대 64라는데 진짜 여자라서 임금이 낮은 게 맞을까?' '그렇다면 왜 여자라서 임금이 낮은걸까?' 그 궁금증을 풀어줄 성별임금격차의 진실을 알려드립니다 #3시STOP #38세계여성의날 #성별임금격차 #3월8일광화문으로 pic.twitter.com/QFQtrL6zgM — 한국여성민우회 (@womenlink) March 6, 2017

Women in politics

Congratulations to the 35 women of the 32nd Dáil! #electwomen #GE16 pic.twitter.com/TZvFq3Cb0z — Women for Election (@women4election) March 2, 2016

I'm dressing up as a #nastywoman for Halloween. By which I mean, I will dress as a competent, calm, and brilliant woman #debatenight — Melissa Boteach (@mboteach) October 20, 2016

Tired of the obsession w/ Muslim women and who you think we are and are capable of. We define us. We tell our own stories. #CanYouHearUsNow — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 1, 2016

Women's safety in public spaces

"There is an ocean between safety and freedom and if we want the latter, we cannot ask for the former." Shilpa Phadke @whyloiter #IWillGoOut — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 6, 2017

Today marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. End the violence; your #ActionsMatter #December6 pic.twitter.com/maFB1dDbPL — CDS Canada CEMD (@CDS_Canada_CEMD) December 6, 2016

Inspiring women and their accomplishments

I have Lena Horne up 2day. She inspires me daily not only 4 who she was as an artist but also 4 who she was as an activist. #ShePersisted 🙌🏾 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) February 11, 2017

4 out of 5 women want to start a business #SheMeansBusiness #SheLeadsIndia pic.twitter.com/5PeLB5EKSC — SheThePeople (@SheThePeopleTV) March 1, 2017

All women are role models; lets make them visible! So quick & easy to be involved in the #CelebratingWomen project - https://t.co/oAFwkxlDHk pic.twitter.com/7bTb8uFpEW — Dr Kirstin Ferguson (@kirstinferguson) February 4, 2017

In January the Womens March rallies almost broke the internet with 11.5m tweets sent with the hashtag #WomensMarch.