Ivanka Trump woos China with video of her daughter's Chinese New Year performance
Ivanka Trump’s role as a diplomatic influence between her father’s tough talk and any offended parties has been highlighted after a video of her daughter singing for Chinese New Year was posted on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump ruffled feathers in China by accepting a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen after his election. It was also noted that he didn’t send a personal message to mark Chinese New Year.
However, Ivanka attended a Chinese Embassy event in Washington this week with her eldest child, Arabella Kushner, who learned a song in Chinese to celebrate the occasion.
Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐！ pic.twitter.com/jxHHLvhmzm— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 2, 2017
Ivanka posted the five-year-old’s performance to Twitter, which has reportedly received a positive reaction in Chinese media.
Ivanka captioned the video: “Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐 (Happy New Year)！”
