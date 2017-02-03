Ivanka Trump woos China with video of her daughter's Chinese New Year performance

Ivanka Trump’s role as a diplomatic influence between her father’s tough talk and any offended parties has been highlighted after a video of her daughter singing for Chinese New Year was posted on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, with her husband Jared Kushner and their children in the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill, Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

US President Donald Trump ruffled feathers in China by accepting a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen after his election. It was also noted that he didn’t send a personal message to mark Chinese New Year.

However, Ivanka attended a Chinese Embassy event in Washington this week with her eldest child, Arabella Kushner, who learned a song in Chinese to celebrate the occasion.

Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐！ pic.twitter.com/jxHHLvhmzm — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 2, 2017

Ivanka posted the five-year-old’s performance to Twitter, which has reportedly received a positive reaction in Chinese media.

Ivanka captioned the video: “Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐 (Happy New Year)！”