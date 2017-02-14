Ivanka Trump receives mixed reaction to picture of herself seated at Oval Office desk

US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka has posted a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stand on either side of her.

The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, with the message: "A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!"

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

While the picture earned Ms Trump plenty of backing from supporters of her father on social media, others said she had not earned the right to sit behind the desk.

@IvankaTrump lord, how many "bring your daughter to work" days is this administration going to have? — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump U R an amazing example of grace, beauty & brains under pressure! ThankU 4 all that U R doing! #MAGA — jennifer ziegler (@zchick1836) February 13, 2017

@IvankaTrump it is inappropriate and unethical for you to attend these meetings. We will find out about the legality soon enough. — The D-Bag Chronicles (@DBagChron) February 13, 2017

Ivanka Trump sat next to Mr Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the US and Canada on Monday.