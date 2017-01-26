Ivanka Trump posts adorable video of her son learning to crawl in the White House

Ivanka Trump’s 10-month-old reached a big milestone this weekend, and in pretty fancy surroundings – the floor of the White House.

Trump’s daughter shared a video on Instagram of her youngest son Theodore crawling in the presidential mansion, with some help from his sister Arabella.

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“He’s moving!” Ivanka says, as the baby pats the floor.

She captioned the photo: “There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend – including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!”

Baby Theodore is blissfully unaware his grandfather has spent the last week making some rather major decisions.

Ivanka, their three children and her husband Jared Kushner don’t live at the White House – they’re down the road in the Kalorama neighbourhood, where the Obamas also now live.

They’ll be regular visitors though, as Trump has given Kushner a senior advisory role.

Ivanka is Donald Trump’s daughter with his second wife, former model Ivana Trump.