It's time to quit your job because Cadbury's and Oreo are hiring a chocolate taster

The time has come to quit your dead-end job and live the indulgent life you’ve always wanted: as a professional chocolate and cocoa beverage taster for Cadbury and Oreo.

The role will involve working with a panel to “give objective and honest feedback” at the Mondelez (who are the world’s leading maker of Chocolate responsible for brands like Cadbury, Milka, Prince and Oreo) offices in Reading, UK.

Think you might be cut out for it? Here are the requirements for the job:

1. A passion for confectionery and taste buds for detection.

2. Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion.

3. Eager to try new inventive products.

4. A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel.

5. A firm grasp of the English Language.

The part-time position will mean working 7.5 hours per week Tuesday-Thursday 12:15-2.45pm.

Ready? Get applying.