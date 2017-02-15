It's so hot in Australia right now that a policeman fried an egg on his car

There we are, waking up most mornings in the UK right now wishing we didn’t have to put on about a million layers.

Meanwhile, in Australia…

Yep, they’re currently having one helluva heatwave.

There have been record-breaking temperatures in the remote town of Birdsville, in the heart of the Outback. It reached above a sweltering 40 degrees in the region.

And Birdsville’s only police officer obviously decided there was just one thing for it with those sorts of conditions … grab an egg and fry it on your vehicle.

Whether or not you’d actually feel like eating a fried egg in that heat is another matter.