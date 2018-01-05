It’s so cold in Florida iguanas are falling from trees

An arctic blast causing temperatures to plummet in Florida has led to iguanas stiffening up and falling from trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 5C early Thursday in parts of south Florida – chilly enough to immobilise green iguanas that are a common sight in Miami’s suburbs.

A frozen iguana lying near a pool after falling from a tree in Florida (Frank Cerabino/AP)

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

They’re not the only reptiles stunned by this week’s cold snap – sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall.