It’s ok everyone, Sam the Cat from Galway has successfully received his parcel

For years Irish posties have been defying all the odds and successfully delivering mail with the most vague addresses, to households around Ireland.

As all good detectives know, there’s always one case that is just that little tougher to crack.

So much so, that this Galway postman has enlisted the help of the local national school.

Early last week, he received a package simply addressed to ‘Sam the Cat’, Rosscahill, Co. Galway and was so dumbfounded that he asked the folks of St Annin’s to post it on their Facebook page.

And of course, by the power invested in social media, Sam was found and received his package safe and sound.





Puuuuurrrrrfect.