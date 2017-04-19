It’s official, we’ve found the cutest way to pop the question

Are you ready to pop the question but aren’t sure how to make the proposal extra special?

Look no further.

We know coming up with the perfect way to ask those four little words can be extremely difficult so, we’ve found someone to help you out - The Flippist.

From an early age, Artist Ben Zurawski has had a keen interest in flipbooks and remembers his father showing him a Mickey Mouse themed one as a kid. This sparked his love of magic and animation.

He now creates flipbooks for special occasions and proposals, each with your own personal story.

From Tinder matches to long distance relationships, here are some of our favourites:

This custom flipbook was made fore a couple that first met in India, lost touch for 14 years, and then met again in Chicago. The clouds rush by pretty fast but they wanted to include some written personal memories in them. The whole thing ends with the proposal scene taking place inside of a traditional Indian flatbread called a roti. Sure...Why not?! Love is weird. A post shared by The Flippist Custom Cartoons (@theflippistflipbooks) on Nov 17, 2015 at 6:39am PST

Custom flipbook proposal made for a concert-loving couple from New York City. Always happy to report...she said yes :) Edit: This is a flipbook celebrating a special moment for a real couple, so think before you speak and lets please keep the comments at a decent human level. If you just can't handle it, please unfollow and get a clue. A post shared by The Flippist Custom Cartoons (@theflippistflipbooks) on Aug 9, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

This is one of my favorite flipbook ideas of all time. The customer wanted the flipbook to be used for a proposal, but he wanted to show their lives in reverse from their long lives together (some kids in between) up until the moment he proposed. Such a genius and romantic concept, perfect for a flipbook. I definitely grew some new brain cells trying to figure out how to animate the kids reverse aging. Also was really fun to draw the young couple as an older couple. A post shared by The Flippist Custom Cartoons (@theflippistflipbooks) on Jan 18, 2016 at 6:27am PST

How flippin’ cute?