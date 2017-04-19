It’s official, we’ve found the cutest way to pop the question
Are you ready to pop the question but aren’t sure how to make the proposal extra special?
Look no further.
We know coming up with the perfect way to ask those four little words can be extremely difficult so, we’ve found someone to help you out - The Flippist.
From an early age, Artist Ben Zurawski has had a keen interest in flipbooks and remembers his father showing him a Mickey Mouse themed one as a kid. This sparked his love of magic and animation.
He now creates flipbooks for special occasions and proposals, each with your own personal story.
From Tinder matches to long distance relationships, here are some of our favourites:
This custom flipbook was made fore a couple that first met in India, lost touch for 14 years, and then met again in Chicago. The clouds rush by pretty fast but they wanted to include some written personal memories in them. The whole thing ends with the proposal scene taking place inside of a traditional Indian flatbread called a roti. Sure...Why not?! Love is weird.
Custom flipbook proposal made for a concert-loving couple from New York City. Always happy to report...she said yes :) Edit: This is a flipbook celebrating a special moment for a real couple, so think before you speak and lets please keep the comments at a decent human level. If you just can't handle it, please unfollow and get a clue.
This is one of my favorite flipbook ideas of all time. The customer wanted the flipbook to be used for a proposal, but he wanted to show their lives in reverse from their long lives together (some kids in between) up until the moment he proposed. Such a genius and romantic concept, perfect for a flipbook. I definitely grew some new brain cells trying to figure out how to animate the kids reverse aging. Also was really fun to draw the young couple as an older couple.
There's a lot going on in this proposal flipbook, but the condensed story is that a cousin introduced the couple, they fell in love and talked all the time, did lots of moving between Taiwan, USA, & Uk (where they shared a small bed), then they moved in with more cousins, then moved apart... **pauses to catch breath** ...and NOW he just proposed and she said yes :)
I don't know what it is about them, but drawing pumpkins just makes me happy. Had a lot of fun making this flipbook for a couple that met on the dating app Tinder. Her initial profile picture was in a pumpkin patch, one of their first dates they walked their dogs past an old train tunnel, and the fella used the drawings in the flipbook to set up a fall scene for the proposal (at that same pumpkin patch) Such a great idea...check it out a few pics back. Man! I frickin' love fall!! Happy October everybody!
