It’s official, we’ve found the cutest way to pop the question

Are you ready to pop the question but aren’t sure how to make the proposal extra special?

Look no further.

We know coming up with the perfect way to ask those four little words can be extremely difficult so, we’ve found someone to help you out - The Flippist.

From an early age, Artist Ben Zurawski has had a keen interest in flipbooks and remembers his father showing him a Mickey Mouse themed one as a kid. This sparked his love of magic and animation.

He now creates flipbooks for special occasions and proposals, each with your own personal story.

From Tinder matches to long distance relationships, here are some of our favourites:

How flippin’ cute?
By Anna O'Donoghue

