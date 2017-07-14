It’s official: There’s a shortage of ‘eligible’ men – so women are freezing their eggs

Ever experienced a string of hope-crushing dates, or invested a small fortune (and endless hours) scouring dating sites, only to end up howling in exasperation: “There are NO good ones left!”?

Well, good news – you weren’t deluded, at least. A new study, by the clever bods at Yale University, suggests women are struggling to find a mate due to a shortage of eligible men.

More specifically, “terrifying” demographic shifts mean there are now more educated, successful women, but not enough educated, successful men to go around, and this is apparently why so many single career-women are freezing their eggs.

Where have all the good men gone?

Researchers interviewed 150 women undergoing egg-freezing treatment in the US and Israel, and 90% said they were doing so because they’d been unable to find a suitable match – in terms of education and career status.

Prof Marcia Inhorn, a Yale Professor of Anthropology, told The Telegraph: “Most women who are educated would like to have an educated partner. Traditionally women have also wanted to ‘marry up’ to go for someone more successful, financially well off.

“There is a major gap – they are literally missing men. There are not enough college graduates for them. In simple terms, this is about an oversupply of educated women.”

It’s a similar picture in the UK, where females are now 35% more likely than men to go to university, and while 45% of UK students were female back in 1985, that figure had risen to 54% by 2000.



You’re just too fussy!

Now, when you’re single and time’s a-ticking, you could probably write a book with the ‘helpful’ comments, questions and advice which seem – unlike eligible men – to grow on trees, whether you’re looking for it or not.

Sure you’re not being too fussy? Standards too high? Nothing ground-breaking here, but Inhorn thinks a bit of compromise might be the answer: “Maybe women need to be prepared to be more open to the idea of a relationship with someone not as educated.”

Whether this only applies to desperate ageing singletons or is a good approach at any age, we’re not sure, but ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ is a philosophy most of us will be quite familiar with.

Numbers game

Ok, defensive sarcasm aside, from an anthropological perspective, it is interesting, and probably useful, to look at dating trends and demographic shifts. And yes, finding love can be bloomin’ tough and, as anyone who’s ever dipped their toe in the dating pool past a certain age will know, it can be a numbers game (or lack thereof…).

But superficial generalisations don’t come close to unpicking the real complexities (or sheer chance?) as to why some people meet their match sooner than others, and one thing women are certainly NOT short of are reminders about those ticking biological clocks.

It is funny, though… (well you have to laugh, don’t you?) Here we were agonising over profile photos and the misery of ‘ghosting’, and it turns out getting qualifications is where we’ve been going wrong!

Interestingly, conduct your own study of mature female daters – ideally in the pub after a couple of large Pinot Grigios – and the reasons cited for lack of suitors might introduce a few more points to the mix…

Let’s just hope all those University of Life-type blokes are gagging to snap us all up, eh?