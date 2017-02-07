'It's near a street called Cul de Sac' - We'll never know how An Post delivered this letter

The Ray D'Arcy show on RTÉ Radio 1 received a pretty impressive email this morning, highlighting a fine job done by An Post.

Petra Kindler got in touch with the show saying, "Have a look at the 'address' on the envelope our postman handed me this morning with a wider than usual grin...!"

Producer on the show Will Hanafin posted the envelope on Twitter and being honest, we cannot believe how An Post managed to deliver it to the right house.

The address reads:

Petra Kindler + Donal Moore

Unfortunatley I forgot the street name but it's near a street named Cul de Sac,

The beautiful city of Waterford,

Well known for it's kindly postmen,

Ireland

Petra is German, and the letter was sent by her German cartoonist friend Kai Flemming.

It got to Dublin on February 2 and was delivered today.

It would seem not only are the postmen kindly in Waterford, but they are also incredibly good at what they do.

Hats off to the postie who delivered the letter!
By Steve Neville

