It's largely a thumbs-up on the new RTÉ Six One line up
08/01/2018 - 19:21:00
By Greg Murphy
Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry took their seats behind the RTÉ news desk as co-anchors for the first time this evening.
The new Six One presenters take over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin in the RTÉ news studio.
People shared their opinions on social media, with many people delighted to see an all-female news team for the first time.
Watching the #SixOne News with my 10yo and it’s just fantastic to see 2 female anchors on screen & to explain to her they are 2 super journalists who more than deserve this big gig.— Alison O'Connor (@alisonoconn) January 8, 2018
@rtenews @CaitrionaPerry #keelinshanley new year ,new look #sixone. Enjoying the new dynamic ladies 👍 pic.twitter.com/kOjQUXWVuf— Cathy Murray (@cathyemurray1) January 8, 2018
Congratulations on the first 'Six One' ladies. Two pro's, no bother at all 😁 Oh! My late Christmas pressie arrived 📖 pic.twitter.com/64sK0UL0Kq— Karen Owen (@KarenJOwen) January 8, 2018
Klaxon - Women presenting the news - Not a drill - Klaxon— Yvonne Judge (@yvonnejudge) January 8, 2018
Great first evening for @KeelinShanley and @CaitrionaPerry at the @RTE six one helm.
Fantastic additions to the @rtenews Six One line-up. Best of luck @CaitrionaPerry & @KeelinShanley (not that it’s needed). https://t.co/5gmDvrJUHb— Sinead Doyle (@SineadDoyle) January 8, 2018
Look at that: the sky has not fallen in. All female anchor team on #SixOne @RTEOne 💁💁 https://t.co/i8CW9Ku80A— Dearbhail McDonald (@DearbhailDibs) January 8, 2018
New beginnings: Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry on duty on RTÉ's Six One News from tonight pic.twitter.com/zeFnfobpIh— desod (@desodr1) January 8, 2018
