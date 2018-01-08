It's largely a thumbs-up on the new RTÉ Six One line up

Back to Discover Home

By Greg Murphy

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry took their seats behind the RTÉ news desk as co-anchors for the first time this evening.

The new Six One presenters take over from Brian Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin in the RTÉ news studio.

People shared their opinions on social media, with many people delighted to see an all-female news team for the first time.
KEYWORDS: RTE, Six One

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover