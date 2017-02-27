It's impossible not to look at every single one of these zoom memes

Back to Discover Home

There’s a new meme in town, and it’s impossible to scroll past without checking out.

The hot new trend is to put tiny text on pictures, taking meme consumers on a wild goose chase around your picture with instructions in barely visible text.

Take a look at a pretty topical example, and get ready to zoom.

Well, good thing it was all clear cut on the night.

A quick reminder – hit control in Windows or command on a Mac and then the plus key to zoom on a desktop.

When you finally reach the punchline, you’ve wasted several seconds of your day. But they’re impossible not to do.

Some are worth your time though.

Thanks, we really needed to hear that today.

In fact, a lot of them are quite uplifting, which makes the annoying zooming kind of worth it.

Like every Twitter trend, there’s one to bank if you need a clap back.

As always, not everyone’s a fan.

Some people are using them to get away with expressing controversial opinions.

Others aren’t quite getting the hang of it.

It’s obviously really stupid, but we just can’t help ourselves.

Twitter compresses images making them difficult to read once you start zooming, not to mention zooming in on Twitter pictures on a desktop is a bit of a nightmare. But that’s all part of the fun of this post-ironic meme.

So we’ll stop reading them when they stop getting made.

I mean, what if you miss something good?

Yeah, you probably won’t.
KEYWORDS: Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover