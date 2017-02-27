It's impossible not to look at every single one of these zoom memes

There’s a new meme in town, and it’s impossible to scroll past without checking out.

The hot new trend is to put tiny text on pictures, taking meme consumers on a wild goose chase around your picture with instructions in barely visible text.

Take a look at a pretty topical example, and get ready to zoom.

now zoom into Emma Stone's bangs pic.twitter.com/LpIOa5LYsI — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) February 27, 2017

Well, good thing it was all clear cut on the night.

A quick reminder – hit control in Windows or command on a Mac and then the plus key to zoom on a desktop.

When you finally reach the punchline, you’ve wasted several seconds of your day. But they’re impossible not to do.

Some are worth your time though.

zoom in on the dog nose pic.twitter.com/5Kjlq1w2PX — snck ★彡 (@SNCKPCK) February 25, 2017

Thanks, we really needed to hear that today.

In fact, a lot of them are quite uplifting, which makes the annoying zooming kind of worth it.

zoom into the dogs nose pic.twitter.com/iGxpC8KSSj — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) February 25, 2017

Like every Twitter trend, there’s one to bank if you need a clap back.

Zoom in on the Quarter pic.twitter.com/jRAloHjrVi — Coopey Doopey (@Just_c00p) February 25, 2017

As always, not everyone’s a fan.

zoom in on my eyebrow pic.twitter.com/63mM0QowQL — kennedy 🍒 (@cakefaceken) February 26, 2017

Some people are using them to get away with expressing controversial opinions.

zoom in on the bottle pic.twitter.com/quLY1L7MrU — agatka (@dlaczegonocnik) February 26, 2017

Others aren’t quite getting the hang of it.

zoom in on the scissors for a hidden message 😋 pic.twitter.com/0AfLX2bJft — wus poppin jimbo (@BillRatchet) February 27, 2017

It’s obviously really stupid, but we just can’t help ourselves.

i'm annoyed by that zoom in meme yET I KEEP ZOOMING IN — munz (@_mxnz) February 26, 2017

Twitter compresses images making them difficult to read once you start zooming, not to mention zooming in on Twitter pictures on a desktop is a bit of a nightmare. But that’s all part of the fun of this post-ironic meme.

So we’ll stop reading them when they stop getting made.

I mean, what if you miss something good?

zoom in on my puppy's nose pic.twitter.com/8HiPayv7Gu — tayIor (@lgbtkenobi) February 25, 2017

Yeah, you probably won’t.