It’s cold, rainy and wet outside. Wouldn’t you rather be in these hot places right now?

Look out the window and it’s easy to lament: “Dammit, why didn’t I go away for Christmas this year?”

As it goes, more and more people are spending the festive season overseas, using those precious bank holidays to top up on some sun.

Well, it’s never too early to book for December 2018, so if you’re needing some direction, take a look as these envy-inducing shots taken by lucky travellers already enjoying their time away.

Where: Antigua

How hot: 27-29C

Why: There’s a misconception many areas of the Caribbean are still in a state of post-cyclone devastation, but the barefoot-beautiful resorts of Antigua are open for business. Best of all, if you go now you’ll have the island’s 300-plus beaches (nearly) all to yourself.

Where: Paraty, Brazil

How hot: 29-34C

Why: Backed by jungles and mountains sweeping into a calm bay, this pretty colonial town is a hit with Rio’s rich set, who travel four hours down the coast to stay here. Stroll along cobblestone streets closed to cars, hike through Atlantic rainforest or hang out with artists in waterside cafes.

Where: Lady Elliot island Eco Resort, Queensland, Australia

How hot: 27C

Why: In terms of land mass, the coral bay at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef is small, but the wealth of treasures underwater is endless. Snorkel from the shore with turtles in a shallow lagoon, or travel out by boat to world class dive sites. The water clarity alone will have aqua babies doing somersaults.

Where: The Cook Islands

How hot: 26-28C

Why: Scattered across the South Pacific Ocean, the 15 islands in this archipelago form a sand and sun paradise. The main activity is relaxing, although there are opportunities for more adrenaline-pulsing pursuits. Swim through underwater caves, kayak along lagoons, or hike into the forest to look for birds.

What: Tayrona National Park, Colombia

How hot: 30-32C

Why: The huge beach boulders fringing this park have led to comparisons with the Seychelles – but Colombia’s Caribbean gem is a beauty deserving its own special praise. Rising steeply from the water, the Sierra Nevada conceals a number of ancient settlements belonging to the Tayrona people. Those on a budget can opt to camp here or sleep in hammocks.