It’s all about the dancers in TG Lurgan's new video

Things are in full swing in the Gaeltachts around Ireland this summer - ceilís, ban an tís and if you’re attending camp Lurgan, hit singles.

At the beginning of this month the members of ‘Course A’ released their version of Luis Fonsi’s summer hit, Despacito and now they’ve outdone themselves by uploading Kygo and Selena Gomez’s, It Ain’t Me.

Not only did the crew give the hit the ‘as gaeilge’ treatment, we couldn’t keep our eyes of the dancers, Rút & Saidhbhe.

Beautiful, ladies.