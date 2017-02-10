It's a no... Dublin guy has the weirdest Tinder experience

With online dating on the rise, it's not unusual to see someone you recognise on popular dating apps such as Tinder, writes Jessica O'Connor.

However Conor Galvin from Dublin saw someone VERY familiar on the app -himself!

Confused?

Listen to Conor tell his story on TodayFM.

Conor from the #DermotAndDave show had the maddest Tinder experience last night, was the guy who swiped left blind?! pic.twitter.com/0KuacpQCMB — Today FM (@todayfm) February 10, 2017

This just goes to show that sticking your nose in places it doesn't belong never ends well!